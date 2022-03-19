We’re over the moon about Vietnamese food

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Nationally celebrated as one of Food & Wine magazine’s 10 “Best New Chefs” and one of the nicest and most self-effacing guys you’ll ever meet, Kevin Tien presides over the modern Vietnamese cuisine at Moon Rabbit, the Intercontinental Hotel’s signature restaurant at The Wharf in D.C. Chef Kevin and bartender Gemma Hardy also offer a superlative cocktail and wine list, and both join us for drinks and chit-chat. Plus, you’ll find out what a moon rabbit is;

• Husband-and-wife duo Gabriela and Tyler Steelman are co-owners of Empanadas de

Mendoza, part of Urbanspace Tysons, a food hall opening this week and celebrating some of the best global flavors in D.C.;

• James Beard Award-winning Washington Post columnist Tamar Haspel has a new book out . “To Boldly Grow: Finding Joy, Adventure, and Dinner in Your Own Backyard” is a meticulously detailed and very funny

six-part road map for adventurous folks who want to forage for and prepare food from land and sea – from scratch!

• Amy Troutmiller is the CEO of Common Fuel Consulting, specializing in business development, recruiting and

architectural design for hospitality and alcoholic beverage companies. She claims that there are some really good boxed wines. So does Nycci. David is skeptical. We find out who’s right.