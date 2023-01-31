Survivor Benefits: Their Importance and How to Ensure They Are in Place for Your Loved Ones

February 6, 2023 on ForYourBenefit, our host Bob Leins, CPA®, welcomes Bob Braunstein, Federal Benefits Specialist. Have you ever considered how much additional income your loved ones might need if you were suddenly gone? Have you planned their survivor benefits? Today’s program will focus on answering these questions: What types of Federal survivor benefits would go to your loved ones if you pass away?

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com