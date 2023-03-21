On Air: Off The Shelf
For Your Benefit

Understanding the Medicare Program

March 21, 2023 10:44 am
March 27, 2023 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes David Santana, Health Insurance Specialist from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

  • Understand your Medicare coverage choices to maximize your benefits
  • Evaluate the cost of enrolling in Medicare and premium payments
  • Summarize the choices to make an informed Medicare enrollment decision
  • Learn about recent laws that affect the Medicare program

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

      
