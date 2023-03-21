Understanding the Medicare Program

March 27, 2023 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes David Santana, Health Insurance Specialist from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Understand your Medicare coverage choices to maximize your benefits

Evaluate the cost of enrolling in Medicare and premium payments

Summarize the choices to make an informed Medicare enrollment decision

Learn about recent laws that affect the Medicare program

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com