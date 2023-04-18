Preparing for the Loss of a Parent, Spouse, or Other Family Member

April 24, 2023 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Joel Cundick, CFP®. On today’s program, Joel will talk about what to do after the sudden death of a spouse, parent, or other family member. He will discuss the importance of having finances in order in advance and answer the questions: What information can you gather now to minimize the difficulty of a possible death of a spouse?

What modifications should be made... READ MORE

April 24, 2023 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Joel Cundick, CFP®. On today’s program, Joel will talk about what to do after the sudden death of a spouse, parent, or other family member. He will discuss the importance of having finances in order in advance and answer the questions:

What information can you gather now to minimize the difficulty of a possible death of a spouse?

What modifications should be made to a portfolio to stress-test it for that kind of change?

If you have recently lost a spouse, what are the most important things to do financially?

What dates are critical to remember and why?

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com