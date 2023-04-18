On Air: Off The Shelf with Roger Waldron
For Your Benefit
Preparing for the Loss of a Parent, Spouse, or Other Family Member

April 18, 2023 11:00 am
April 24, 2023 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Joel Cundick, CFP®.  On today’s program, Joel will talk about what to do after the sudden death of a spouse, parent, or other family member.   He will discuss the importance of having finances in order in advance and answer the questions:

  • What information can you gather now to minimize the difficulty of a possible death of a spouse?
  • What modifications should be made to a portfolio to stress-test it for that kind of change?
  • If you have recently lost a spouse, what are the most important things to do financially?
  • What dates are critical to remember and why?

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

 

      
Top Stories