July 11, 2023 11:25 am
Don’t Let Your Investments Go On Vacation

July 17, 2023 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Justin Dean, CFP®.

Justin will share tips to help ensure your investments are working consistently hard for you even when you are away on summer travel.

  • Know your destination
  • Avoid distractions and accidents
  • Check your progress

Send in a question:  Email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

