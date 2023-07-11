Don’t Let Your Investments Go On Vacation
July 17, 2023 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Justin Dean, CFP®.
Justin will share tips to help ensure your investments are working consistently hard for you even when you are away on summer travel.
- Know your destination
- Avoid distractions and accidents
- Check your progress
Send in a question: Email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com
