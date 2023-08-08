It’s National Make a Will Month – Let’s Get Started

August 14, 2023 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Karen Schaeffer, CFP® and Megan Schaeffer, Estate Planning Attorney. In honor of National Make a Will Month, Karen and Megan will talk about:
Essential documents for everyone.
How to get the process started.
What happens when the documents aren’t in place.
Why every 18-year-old should have at least health care documents.
How and when to update your will and other...
READ MORE
August 14, 2023 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Karen Schaeffer, CFP® and Megan Schaeffer, Estate Planning Attorney. In honor of National Make a Will Month, Karen and Megan will talk about:
- Essential documents for everyone.
- How to get the process started.
- What happens when the documents aren’t in place.
- Why every 18-year-old should have at least health care documents.
- How and when to update your will and other estate planning documents.
- Strategies for streamlining transfers to family and charities.
For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com
Copyright
© 2023 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.