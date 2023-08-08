It’s National Make a Will Month – Let’s Get Started

August 14, 2023 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Karen Schaeffer, CFP® and Megan Schaeffer, Estate Planning Attorney. In honor of National Make a Will Month, Karen and Megan will talk about: Essential documents for everyone.

August 14, 2023 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Karen Schaeffer, CFP® and Megan Schaeffer, Estate Planning Attorney. In honor of National Make a Will Month, Karen and Megan will talk about:

Essential documents for everyone.

How to get the process started.

What happens when the documents aren’t in place.

Why every 18-year-old should have at least health care documents.

How and when to update your will and other estate planning documents.

Strategies for streamlining transfers to family and charities.

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

