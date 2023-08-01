Roth vs. Traditional IRA and Roth TSP vs. Pre-tax TSP and a Perspective on RMDs

August 7, 2023 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes John Jilek, CFP®.

The Basics: Roth IRA vs. Traditional IRA

The Advanced: Roth TSP vs. Pre-Tax TSP

Tax law changes that will affect your decisions

The decision to not have some tax-free Roth money available in retirement could be a significant issue in your spending years

Impact of the SECURE Act and SECURE Act 2.0 on beneficiaries of retirement accounts

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

