For Your Benefit
Roth vs. Traditional IRA and Roth TSP vs. Pre-tax TSP and a Perspective on RMDs

August 1, 2023 9:49 am
August 7, 2023 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes John Jilek, CFP®.

  • The Basics: Roth IRA vs. Traditional IRA
  • The Advanced: Roth TSP vs. Pre-Tax TSP
  • Tax law changes that will affect your decisions
  • The decision to not have some tax-free Roth money available in retirement could be a significant issue in your spending years
  • Impact of the SECURE Act and SECURE Act 2.0 on beneficiaries of retirement accounts

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

