The Cost and Value of Federal Benefits

August 21, 2023 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® and cohost Ray Kirk, Ph.D., welcome Phil Gardner, Federal Benefits Specialist.

Today’s guest will talk about the cost of benefits for both the employee and the agency. He will discuss the value to the employee, the agency, and the Federal government.

We will look through the lens of:

Early career employees;

Mid-career employees; and,

Employees planning to retire.

How much can a new/early career employee expect to pay for benefits? How does this differ for a mid-career employee? What about the retiring employee?

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

