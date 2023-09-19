On Air: Off The Shelf with Roger Waldron
For Your Benefit
For Your Benefit

FEHB and Taxes

September 19, 2023 10:07 am
September 25, 2023 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Tom O’Rourke, Counsel.

On today’s program, Tom will discuss how Federal employees can use their Federal Employee Health Benefits (FEHB) program as a tax reduction tool.  Specifically, how all FEHB premiums and out-of-pocket medical expenses can be paid on a pre-tax basis.  Tom will also talk about how a Health Savings Account (HSA) can be used to both reduce current tax liability and be used as a vehicle to accumulate funds to pay future health care costs.

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

