FEHB and Taxes

September 25, 2023 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Tom O’Rourke, Counsel.

On today’s program, Tom will discuss how Federal employees can use their Federal Employee Health Benefits (FEHB) program as a tax reduction tool. Specifically, how all FEHB premiums and out-of-pocket medical expenses can be paid on a pre-tax basis. Tom will also talk about how a Health Savings Account (HSA) can be used to both reduce current tax liability and be used as a vehicle to accumulate funds to pay future health care costs.

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

