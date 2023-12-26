January 1st, 2024 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Marc Levine, Esquire, to talk about Health Care Directives.

What is a Health Care Directive (and is it different from a Health Care Power of Attorney)?

What should l look for in my Health Care Agent? Why an advocate matters.

What is the difference between my Health Care Directive and a Do Not Resuscitate?

What is MOLST?

Resources for health care decisions.

What else does my health care directive do?

How does my Health Care Directive interact with my Power of Attorney?

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

