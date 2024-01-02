On Air: Innovation in Government
Trending:
Listen Live
For Your Benefit
For Your Benefit

Federal Benefits Updates for 2024

January 2, 2024 1:21 pm
< a min read
      

January 8, 2024 on ForYourBenefit, our host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Herb Casey, Federal Benefits Specialist.

Topics include:

Income

  • COLA for FERS and CSRS retirees
  • Salary pay raises & new locality rates

Social Security

  • Maximum amount of earnings subject to Social Security tax
  • COLA
  • Earning limitations

FEHB Insurances

  • Increased premiums
  • 12 fewer plans

Medicare

  • Rising premiums for Medicare
  • Expansion of mental health coverage

Federal Long-Term Care Insurance Program

  • Increasing premiums

Thrift Savings Plan (TSP)

  • Contribution limits
  • Secure 2.0 changes

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

Copyright © 2024 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
All News Analysis Federal Insights For Your Benefit For Your Benefit For Your Benefit Radio Interviews

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|9 CES 2024
1|9 A Complimentary Webinar by Serving...
1|9 How to Do Business with NASA
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories