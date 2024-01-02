Federal Benefits Updates for 2024

January 8, 2024 on ForYourBenefit, our host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Herb Casey, Federal Benefits Specialist.
Topics include:
Income
- COLA for FERS and CSRS retirees
- Salary pay raises & new locality rates
Social Security
- Maximum amount of earnings subject to Social Security tax
- COLA
- Earning limitations
FEHB Insurances
- Increased premiums
- 12 fewer plans
Medicare
- Rising premiums for Medicare
- Expansion of mental health coverage
Federal Long-Term Care Insurance Program
Thrift Savings Plan (TSP)
- Contribution limits
- Secure 2.0 changes
For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com
