Continuing resolution would keep agencies running through Dec. 3

The House on Tuesday will begin consideration of a temporary, stop-gap funding measure, which would keep agencies running through Dec. 3.

The continuing resolution, which House Democrats released Tuesday morning, is necessary to avoid a government shutdown before the fiscal year ends Sept. 30.

The CR includes $28.6 billion in additional disaster relief funding, as well as $6.3 billion to support resettlement efforts for Afghan evacuees, priorities for both the Biden administration and a bipartisan group of lawmakers whose home states have been impacted by recent hurricanes, wildfires and other natural disasters.

The measure theoretically buys Congress about nine additional weeks to negotiate full-year spending bills for the rest of fiscal 2022, or perhaps more likely, an omnibus package that funds most agencies for the remainder of the year.

“Both Republicans and Democrats have priorities they want to see addressed in the regular order appropriations process for fiscal year 2022, and an extension of government funding through December will provide an appropriate amount of time for that bipartisan, bicameral process to come to completion,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Monday in a joint statement announcing their plans for the CR.

But it’s unclear whether the continuing resolution will pass both chambers of Congress in its current form. The bill would also suspend the debt limit through Dec. 16, 2022, a measure Republicans have said they’re unwilling to support.

The disagreement sets up a potential showdown on Capitol Hill just days before the government shutdown deadline.

Like past continuing resolutions, the measure sustains some expiring programs and allows agencies to maintain current operations to avoid employee furloughs.

It would also reauthorize the National Flood Insurance Program, allow DoD to continue certain military construction projects and extend the authority for members of the Public Health Service Commissioned Corps to carry over unused annual leave for another year.

The continuing resolution sets aside $250 million in funding for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to process additional refugee applications and address an existing backlog of pending cases.

It allows the Department of Veterans Affairs to transfer existing funds for the purposes of handling an anticipated increase in disability claims. VA established three new presumptive conditions associated with Agent Orange for veterans who served in southwest Asia and other areas, and without additional capacity and staff, the Biden administration has said the department could face delays with these new claims.

Several federal agencies would receive additional funding to repair damaged facilities from recent natural disasters. NASA, for example, would get $321.4 million to repair damaged facilities and equipment from Hurricanes Zeta and Ida, while the Navy and Air Force would see millions of dollars for similar purposes.

This story will be updated.