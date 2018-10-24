When to retire? Breaking up is hard to do

Leaving Uncle Sam, especially after a lengthy career at a good salary, can be very rewarding and sometimes a bit tricky, too.

If you can’t stand your boss, have nothing in common with your coworkers or hate your commute or your job, it’s a no-brainer — leave ASAP. But if you are like most people, the best time to retire is worth checking out, especially when you figure you might be retired for decades — maybe longer longer than you worked.

After deciding which year you are going to retire the next question is when are the best dates: Dec. 31 and Jan. 1-3 are most popular, but why?

Picking a late December or early January retirement date can put extra cash in your pocket, lower your next year’s tax bill and allow you to carry over and cash in thousands of dollars of annual leave. That’s one reason many people don’t take any vacation time in their last year on the job. One date is better for Federal Employees Retirement System employees, while another works best for those retiring under the Civil Service Retirement System.

If there is a January pay raise, which there may be in 2019, it will be reflected in most if not all of the annual leave you carry over and get paid for.

If you were hired in the 1980s you may still be kicking yourself for picking or being put into FERS, the “wrong” retirement plan, rather than CSRS with its more generous annuity. On the other hand, those of you in FERS qualify for and pay into Social Security, and there is that 5 percent government match to your Thrift Savings Plan.

So which is best, FERS or CSRS?

Today on Your Turn we’ll be talking with popular benefits expert Tammy Flanagan about the best dates to retire, and why they are the best. She’ll take a look at the pros and cons of CSRS versus FERS, and how to make the most of your plan.

Tammy will also look at Medicare, and whether everybody should consider enrollment at age 65. What if you are still working, and how do federal health plans work with Medicare? Or do they?

She will also talk about the upcoming open season for health plans and other programs. How do you know which plan or plans are best for you? Is the higher premium plan always better or, sometimes, a waste of money?

