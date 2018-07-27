The state of procurement in 2018

In a wide ranging discussion, Miller tackles the Trump Administration’s government reorganization plan, the use of Other Transaction Authority (OTA), the state of category management and GSA’s ongoing implementation of Section 846.
Other topics include “Best in Class” contracting’s impact on the market, the OFPP administrator vacancy, and GSA’s increasing profile across government. Throughout the show Miller not only provides his thoughts but “turns the tables” on the host—seeking my thoughts and observations.