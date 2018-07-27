Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Off the Shelf
 
...

The state of procurement in 2018

July 27, 2018 5:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Head shot of Jason Miller
Jason Miller

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week’s Off the Shelf features  Federal News Radio Executive Editor Jason Miller on the state of procurement in 2018.

In a wide ranging discussion, Miller tackles the Trump Administration’s government reorganization plan, the use of Other Transaction Authority (OTA),  the state of category management and GSA’s ongoing implementation of Section 846.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Other topics include “Best in Class” contracting’s impact on the market, the OFPP administrator vacancy, and GSA’s increasing profile across government. Throughout the show Miller not only provides his thoughts but “turns the tables” on the host—seeking my thoughts and observations.

Related Topics
2018 government reorganization Acquisition Acquisition Policy best-in-class contracting Category management Coalition for Government Procurement Congress Contracting GSA Section 846 Jason Miller Legislation Off the Shelf OFPP OTAs procurement Radio Interviews Roger Waldron Shared Services

Tuesdays @ 11 a.m.

Host Roger Waldron

Hosted by Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement, Off the Shelf interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most.

Top Stories

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech