Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Off the Shelf
 
...

All things GSA

August 2, 2018 6:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Off the Shelf,  Jeff Koses, senior procurement executive (SPE) at the General Services Administration (GSA), provides a timely update on GSA’s key policy, program and procurement initiatives.

Head shot of Jeff Koses
Jeff Koses, senior procurement executive, GSA

Koses discusses the latest information and thinking from GSA on implementation of Section 846, e-Commerce portals, including the next steps in market research and analysis of the nexus between commercial practices and government unique requirements.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

He also shares news on GSA’s Commercial Solutions Opening Pilot Program, a streamlined acquisition process designed to access new market technologies/capabilities.

Koses also addresses schedules modernization and what it means for government and industry. Finally, he talks about his plans for supporting the acquisition workforce at GSA and beyond. Don’t miss a wide-ranging, informative discussion on all things GSA!

 

Related Topics
Acquisition Acquisition Policy acquisition workforce Coalition for Government Procurement Commercial Solutions Pilot Program Contracting Contracts/Awards eCommerce GSA GSA Section 846 Jeff Koses Off the Shelf Radio Interviews Roger Waldron schedules modernization

Tuesdays @ 11 a.m.

Host Roger Waldron

Hosted by Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement, Off the Shelf interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most.

Top Stories

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech