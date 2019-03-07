Section 846 & commercial item contracting

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week on Off the Shelf, Tom Sisti, vice president and chief legislative counsel for SAP, takes stock of Section 846 and the complexities surrounding e-commerce implementation in the federal procurement context.

He also examines the state of commercial item contracting and inter-agency contracting, and provides his thoughts on the Section 809 Panel’s recommendations to redefine and re-categorize commercial item contracting.

In particular Sisti shares his insights on the panel’s proposals to restrict bid protests and eliminate full and open competition for “readily available” items.

