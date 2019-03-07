Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Off the Shelf
 
...

Section 846 & commercial item contracting

March 7, 2019 5:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Head shot of Tom Sisti
Tom Sisti, SAP

This week on Off the Shelf, Tom Sisti, vice president and chief legislative counsel for SAP, takes stock of Section 846 and the complexities surrounding e-commerce implementation in the federal procurement context.

He also examines the state of commercial item contracting and inter-agency contracting, and provides his thoughts on the Section 809 Panel’s recommendations to redefine and re-categorize commercial item contracting.

In particular Sisti shares his insights on the panel’s proposals to restrict bid protests and eliminate full and open competition for “readily available” items.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
2018 NDAA Acquisition Acquisition Policy bid protests Coalition for Government Procurement commerical item contracting Contracting Defense Interagency contracting Off the Shelf Radio Interviews Roger Waldron SAP Section 809 Panel Section 846 Tom Sisti

Off The Shelf

TUESDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Hosted by Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement, Off the Shelf interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most.

Top Stories

Government Events

3|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

American, Malaysian armies team up for battle drills

Today in History

1950: FBI debuts '10 Most Wanted Fugitives' List

Get our daily newsletter.