Section 846 & commercial item contracting

This week on Off the Shelf, Tom Sisti, vice president and chief legislative counsel for SAP, takes stock of Section 846 and the complexities surrounding e-commerce implementation in the federal procurement context.
He also examines the state of commercial item contracting and inter-agency contracting, and provides his thoughts on the Section 809 Panel’s recommendations to redefine and re-categorize commercial item contracting.
In particular Sisti shares his insights on the panel’s proposals to restrict bid protests and eliminate full and open competition for “readily available” items.