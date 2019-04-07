Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Off the Shelf
 
...

LMI: Delivering logistics & management advisory services to the government

April 7, 2019 5:52 pm
 
< a min read
5 Shares       

(This show originally aired on March 12, 2019)

This week on Off the Shelf, Susan Cengiz, vice president and director of the Transformation Management Office at LMI, Lisa Wax, director of LMI’s Strategy and Contract Operations, and Jeffery Wehner, director of Civilian Markets, share the LMI story — its unique history, legacy and vision for the future as a private, not-for-profit organization delivering logistics and management advisory services to the government.

Group photo of Cengiz, Wehner and Wax
(L-R) Susan Cengiz, Jeffery Wehner and Lisa Wax, LMI

The LMI team highlights the role the Transformation Management Office plays in internal process improvement for LMI and its government stakeholders/customers.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

In addition, Cengiz, Wax and Wehner outline how LMI’s four services lines (Advanced Analytics, Digital Services , Logistics and Management Advisory Services) are supporting customer agencies across government.

The LMI team also shares insights regarding current trends in the market, including the growing use of OTAs, the use of data analytics and artificial intelligence to address/support customer missions.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Acquisition Acquisition Policy advanced analytics Artificial Intelligence Big Data Blockchain Coalition for Government Procurement Contracting data analytics Digital services Internet of Things IT Modernization Jeffery Wehner Lisa Wax LMI logistics Off the Shelf OTAs Radio Interviews Roger Waldron Susan Cengiz Technology Transformation Management Office

Off The Shelf

TUESDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Hosted by Roger Waldron of the Coalition for Government Procurement, Off the Shelf interviews federal contracting experts from both inside and outside of government on the issues that matter most.

Top Stories

Government Events

4|18 Federal Contracting Network
4|18 TECHEXPO Polygraph Only Hiring Event
4|22 MODSIM World 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps’ Silent Drill Platoon visits San Francisco

Today in History

1983: Suicide bomber destroys US embassy in Beirut

Get our daily newsletter.