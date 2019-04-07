LMI: Delivering logistics & management advisory services to the government

(This show originally aired on March 12, 2019)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week on Off the Shelf, Susan Cengiz, vice president and director of the Transformation Management Office at LMI, Lisa Wax, director of LMI’s Strategy and Contract Operations, and Jeffery Wehner, director of Civilian Markets, share the LMI story — its unique history, legacy and vision for the future as a private, not-for-profit organization delivering logistics and management advisory services to the government.

The LMI team highlights the role the Transformation Management Office plays in internal process improvement for LMI and its government stakeholders/customers.

In addition, Cengiz, Wax and Wehner outline how LMI’s four services lines (Advanced Analytics, Digital Services , Logistics and Management Advisory Services) are supporting customer agencies across government.

The LMI team also shares insights regarding current trends in the market, including the growing use of OTAs, the use of data analytics and artificial intelligence to address/support customer missions.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.