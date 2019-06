This week on Off the Shelf, Bill Gormley, president of the Gormley Group and chair of the Coalition for Government Procurement, provides a debrief of the coalition’s 2019 Spring Training Conference: The Federal Marketplace Initiative.

Gormley shares his thoughts on the FMI opportunities for GSA, customer agencies and industry partners. The potential game-changing modernization of the GSA Schedules program was a chief topic at the conference and Gormley highlights the key issues and opportunities facing GSA and its industry partners.

He also provides his observations regarding the Section 846 e-Commerce plan that figured prominently in the conference dialogue, and shares his insights on all things “schedules.”

