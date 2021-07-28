Marine mammal research and discoveries earn federal scientist a Sammies nod

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Everyone wants to save the whales, but Jay Barlow has actually saved them. He’s developed new ways of tracking marine mammals, worked with the Navy and others to reduce noise damage, and even discovered a whole new whale species. He’s a senior scientist at the National Marine Fisheries Service, part of National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and a finalist in this year’s Service to America Medals program. Barlow joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to talk more about his work.