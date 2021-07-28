On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Marine mammal research and discoveries earn federal scientist a Sammies nod

Tom Temin
July 28, 2021 8:12 am
Everyone wants to save the whales, but Jay Barlow has actually saved them. He’s developed new ways of tracking marine mammals, worked with the Navy and others to reduce noise damage, and even discovered a whole new whale species. He’s a senior scientist at the National Marine Fisheries Service, part of National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and a finalist in this year’s Service to America Medals program. Barlow joined  Federal Drive with Tom Temin to talk more about his work.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 30 years.

