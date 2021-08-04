On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Federal doctors are Sammies finalists for work on Ebola vaccines and treatments

August 4, 2021 9:17 am
The COVID-19 pandemic has made it easy to forget that pandemics happen a lot more often than every 100 years. A case in point is the terrifying Ebola outbreak in 2014. A team of researchers at the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Department of Health and Human Services, in the meantime has enabled development of vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostic tests for Ebola. For their work, doctors David Boucher, John Lee and Daniel Wolfe are finalists in this year’s Service to America Medals Program. David Boucher joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to talk more about his work.

