After years of historic absences, Biden’s MSPB nominees face their first test

The president’s three nominees for the Merit Systems Protection Board face their first test Wednesday with Senate confirmation, a long and arduous process that has failed past board nominees and prolonged historic absences at the agency.

The nominees represent the best shot the board has in restoring a long-awaited quorum for the first time in more than four-and-a-half years. The board hasn’t had any members at all since March 2019.

Cathy Harris is a long-time federal employment attorney. Raymond Limon is the chief human capital officer for the Interior Department with federal HR experience at the State Department and Office of Personnel Management.

And Tristan Leavitt is general counsel for the MSPB, where he’s also served as the agency’s acting chief executive for the last several years while the board hasn’t had any members.

The board’s vacancies have left both employees and agencies in limbo while they wait for a functional board to consider their appeals, known as petitions for review.

Gary Peters (D-Mich.), chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, said he was pleased to move one step closer to a fully functioning MSPB.

“Prolonged vacancies on the board slow the administration of justice, and, for years, vacancies on the MSPB have prevented federal employees from obtaining relief from prohibited personnel practices,” he said Wednesday morning at the nominees’ confirmation hearing. “If the three nominees before us today are confirmed, the MSPB will have a quorum for the first time in nearly five years, a crucial step towards preserving the rights of federal employees and protecting whistleblowers from retaliation.”

Wednesday’s nomination hearing, of course, is just the first step.

The same Senate committee met more than three years ago to consider MSPB nominees from former President Trump. One nominee eventually took his name out of the running, and Trump nominated another candidate the following year.

But none of Trump’s nominees made it through the Senate confirmation process, frustrating whistleblower advocates and federal employee groups.

A backlog of pending cases has built since then. There are currently 3,421 petitions for review awaiting action from confirmed board members, according to the board’s most recent data.

In a letter to Senate committee leadership, the Make It Safe Coalition Steering Committee, a group that includes the Government Accountability Project and Project on Government Oversight, among others, encouraged members to expeditiously advance Biden’s nominees.

“The destructive impact on the merit system is unprecedented and the board, in its own words, ‘faces its most dire crisis since it was established by the Civil Reform Act of 1978,'” the coalition wrote. “Concerns are inherent for any nominee, and the advice and consent process requires scrutiny and policy commitments. However, each of these MSPB nominees has a track record of responsible, effective public service from diverse public and private perspectives.”

This story will be updated.