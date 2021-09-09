Biden will now require vaccines for all federal employees via new executive order

The Biden administration is toughening its vaccination policy for the federal workforce.

President Joe Biden has signed an executive order requiring COVID-19 vaccines for all federal employees, according to a source familiar with the White House’s plans, who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly ahead of an announcement unveiling the new policies.

Biden is also expected to unveil an additional order extending the requirement to federal contractors, the source said.

This is a change from the administration’s current policy, which asked federal employees to attest to their vaccination status. Those who are unvaccinated or decline to attest to their status were supposed to face weekly testing requirements, though it’s unclear how many agencies have physically established testing regimes since the Biden administration made its original announcement near the end of July.

The departments of Defense, Health and Human Services, and Veterans Affairs have already required vaccinations for many of their employees.

Those agencies, including the Indian Health Service and the National Institute of Health, will continue to implement their vaccine policies as planned for roughly 2.5 million employees and servicemembers, the source said.

The Pentagon added the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of required immunizations for service members at the end of August, just days after the Food and Drug Administration gave the Pfizer vaccine full approval.

Employees at the Veterans Health Administration have until Oct. 8 to get vaccinated or request a medical or religious accommodation, the agency told Federal News Network last week. Those who fail to comply may face disciplinary action after the October deadline.

The president is expected to give a speech later Thursday evening, outlining the details of a “six-pronged” plan to boost vaccinations and combat the pandemic.

