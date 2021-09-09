On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Listen Live
Workforce

Biden will now require vaccines for all federal employees via new executive order

Nicole Ogrysko@nogryskoWFED
September 9, 2021 9:57 am
1 min read
      

The Biden administration is toughening its vaccination policy for the federal workforce.

President Joe Biden has signed an executive order requiring COVID-19 vaccines for all federal employees, according to a source familiar with the White House’s plans, who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly ahead of an announcement unveiling the new policies.

Biden is also expected to unveil an additional order extending the requirement to federal contractors, the source said.

This is a change from the administration’s current policy, which asked federal employees to attest to their vaccination status. Those who are unvaccinated or decline to attest to their status were supposed to face weekly testing requirements, though it’s unclear how many agencies have physically established testing regimes since the Biden administration made its original announcement near the end of July.

        Insight by Raytheon Intelligence and Space: HHS and the Education Department will explore the concept of collaborative defense in this free webinar.

The departments of Defense, Health and Human Services, and Veterans Affairs have already required vaccinations for many of their employees.

Those agencies, including the Indian Health Service and the National Institute of Health, will continue to implement their vaccine policies as planned for roughly 2.5 million employees and servicemembers, the source said.

The Pentagon added the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of required immunizations for service members at the end of August, just days after the Food and Drug Administration gave the Pfizer vaccine full approval.

Employees at the Veterans Health Administration have until Oct. 8 to get vaccinated or request a medical or religious accommodation, the agency told Federal News Network last week. Those who fail to comply may face disciplinary action after the October deadline.

The president is expected to give a speech later Thursday evening, outlining the details of a “six-pronged” plan to boost vaccinations and combat the pandemic.

This story will be updated. 

Nicole Ogrysko

Nicole Ogrysko is a reporter for Federal News Network focusing on the federal workforce and federal pay and benefits.

Follow @nogryskoWFED

Related Stories

    (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)FILE - In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site setup in Philadelphia. U.S. health officials say Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine may pose a “small possible risk” of a potentially dangerous neurological reaction. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday, July 12 that it has received reports of 100 people who got the shot developing an immune system disorder that can causes muscle weakness and occasionally paralysis. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

    Federal employees must attest to vaccination or submit to testing, per new Biden policy

    Workforce Read more
    In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging at the company's facility in Puurs, Belgium. On Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, the company said it started the application process for U.S. approval of a booster dose of its two-shot COVID-19 vaccine for people ages 16 and older. (Pfizer via AP)

    For federal managers, new vaccine and testing policy brings anxiety — and more unanswered questions

    Workforce Read more
Related Topics
All News Contracting Covid-19 executive order Joe Biden Management vaccine vaccine mandate Workforce Workforce Rights/Governance

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|8 IT²EC 2021 (POSTPONED to April 2022)
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Petty Officer 2nd Class William Lyons finds home for kitty rescued in Hurricane Ida