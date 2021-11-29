On Air: Fed Access with Derrick T. Dortch
Workforce

Agencies should delay toughest punishments for unvaccinated federal employees, Biden administration says

Nicole Ogrysko@nogryskoWFED
November 29, 2021 1:07 pm
3 min read
      

The Biden administration is encouraging agencies to delay the toughest punishments for federal employees who remain unvaccinated through the holiday season.

More than 90% of federal employees were at least partially vaccinated by the administration’s deadline last week, the White House has said. In total, some 95% of the workforce had complied with the federal vaccine mandate, meaning they were either partially or fully vaccinated or had a medical or religious exception pending or approved.

For those who were still unvaccinated, the Biden administration had said agencies would move on to the first of a three-part progressive disciplinary process. That process is supposed to start with education and counseling, move to a 14-day unpaid suspension and end with removal, if necessary.

In a Monday morning email to members of the President’s Management Council, Jason Miller, deputy director for management at the Office of Management and Budget, and Kiran Ahuja, director of the Office of Personnel Management, explained the administration’s rationale for giving more agencies more time to provide education and counseling.

“We encourage your agencies to continue with robust education and counseling efforts through this holiday season as the first step in an enforcement process, with no subsequent enforcement actions, beyond that education and counseling and, if warranted, a letter of reprimand, for most employees who have not yet complied with the vaccination requirement until the new calendar year begins in January,” the email, which Federal News Network obtained, reads.

The Office of Management and Budget confirmed the email to Federal News Network. The administration will, apparently give agencies some discretion to enforce the federal vaccine mandate requirements.

“We understand that your agencies may need to act on enforcement sooner for a limited number of employees, such as where there are additional or compounding performance or workplace safety issues under consideration, but in general, consistency across government in further enforcement of the vaccine requirement after the start of the new calendar year is desired,” Miller and Ahuja wrote. “We believe this approach is the best one to achieving our goal of getting the federal workforce vaccinated.”

The administration’s Safer Federal Workforce Task Force will update the guidance for employees and agencies later today.

Some 92% of federal employees are vaccinated with at least one dose, Miller and Ahuja said Monday. All told, 96.5% of employees are at least partially vaccinated or have an exception request pending or approved.

“We have been clear that the goal of the federal employee vaccination requirement is to protect federal workers, not to punish them,” Miller and Ahuja said. “Last week’s deadline was not an endpoint or a cliff. We are continuing to see more and more federal employees getting their shots.”

The American Federation of Government Employees applauded the administration’s decision. The union had previously asked the Biden administration to delay the vaccination deadline for employees to mid-January, the same timeline contractors have to comply with the federal vaccine mandate.

“This announcement, in effect, responds to that request,” Everett Kelley, AFGE’s national president, said in a statement Monday. “Once again, President Biden has demonstrated his commitment to hearing from rank-and-file federal employees through their unions and responding to workers’ concerns. While we applaud the new policy that defers suspensions and removals, we continue to encourage all our members who are able to obtain one of the FDA-approved anti-COVID vaccines as soon as they possibly can.”

This story will be updated. 

Nicole Ogrysko

Nicole Ogrysko is a reporter for Federal News Network focusing on the federal workforce and federal pay and benefits.

Follow @nogryskoWFED

