Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Mike Causey
 
Your Turn
 
...

Federal pay raise & December shutdown: What are the odds?

October 3, 2018 9:40 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Your Turn with Mike Causey audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Your Turn,  host Mike Causey was joined by Federal News Radio reporter Nicole Ogrysko. She brought us up to speed on what has to happen for Congress to approve a 1.9 percent January pay raise for most white collar feds in 2019.

She also talked about the potential for a government shutdown on Dec. 7, and  latest in the battle between unions and the Trump administration.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Executive Editor Jason Miller also joined the show to discuss Trump administration plans to “re-skill” and “up-skill” what it sees as an aging, tech-challenged workforce and what it might mean for you, your job and your boss.

Officials are concerned about government demographics: 45 percent of the workforce is age 50 or older and 25 percent will never see 55 again.  Only 6 percent of feds are under age 30.

 

Related Stories

Related Topics
1.9 percent pay raise Agency Oversight Budget Congress continuing resolution FEHBP fiscal 2019 budget Government Shutdown Hearings/Oversight IT modernization Jason Miller Legislation Management Mike Causey Nicole Ogrysko Pay Pay & Benefits Trump administration Your Money Your Turn

Wednesdays @ 10 a.m.

Host Mike Causey

Federal News Network Senior Correspondent Mike Causey discusses everything from pay, benefits and retirement, to buyouts, COLAs and pay freezes. Call the show live Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m. at 202-465-3080 with your questions. Dial 605-562-0264 to listen live from any phone. Send Mike an email with your questions and comments for the show. Don't miss an episode by subscribing to Your Turn on iTunes.

Top Stories

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines, CBP survey hurricane damage

Today in History

1945: Conscientious objector receives Medal of Honor