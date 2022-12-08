Accelerating Government with ACT-IAC – Episode 22 – 2022 ACT-IAC Leadership Awards – Part 2

On this episode, we talk with four more of the outstanding federal technology leaders who recently received ACT-IAC 2022 Executive Leadership Awards. Guests: Laura Stanton, Assistant Commissioner for the Office of Information Technology Category (ITC), in GSA’s Federal Acquisition Service (FAS) and Government Chair for ACT-IAC’s 2022 Imagine Nation ELC conference. https://www.linkedin.com/in/laura-stanton-9457226/ Melvin Brown, Deputy Chief Information Officer at the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) and a member of the American Council for Technology’s Executive... READ MORE

On this episode, we talk with four more of the outstanding federal technology leaders who recently received ACT-IAC 2022 Executive Leadership Awards.

Guests :

Laura Stanton, Assistant Commissioner for the Office of Information Technology Category (ITC), in GSA’s Federal Acquisition Service (FAS) and Government Chair for ACT-IAC’s 2022 Imagine Nation ELC conference. https://www.linkedin.com/in/laura-stanton-9457226/

Melvin Brown, Deputy Chief Information Officer at the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) and a member of the American Council for Technology’s Executive Committee. https://www.linkedin.com/in/melvinbrownii/

Sudha Venkateswaran, Vice President at Alpha Omega Integration, LLC and a long-time ACT-IAC volunteer leader. https://www.linkedin.com/in/sudha-vijay-venkateswaran-pmp-csm-safe-agilist-a162b71/

Jonathan Benett, Technical Director, Digital Government Solutions at Adobe and a member of the Industry Advisory Council’s Executive Committee. https://www.linkedin.com/in/jonathan-benett-1061446/

Additional Resources :

Link to ACT-IAC 2022 Executive Leadership Awards press release: https://www.actiac.org/documents/act-iac-announces-2022-leadership-awards

To learn more about ACT-IAC, please visit our website: https://www.actiac.org/