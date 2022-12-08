On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Accelerating Government with ACT-IAC – Episode 22 – 2022 ACT-IAC Leadership Awards – Part 2

December 8, 2022 8:01 am
On this episode, we talk with four more of the outstanding federal technology leaders who recently received ACT-IAC 2022 Executive Leadership Awards.

Guests:

Laura Stanton, Assistant Commissioner for the Office of Information Technology Category (ITC), in GSA’s Federal Acquisition Service (FAS) and Government Chair for ACT-IAC’s 2022 Imagine Nation ELC conference.  https://www.linkedin.com/in/laura-stanton-9457226/

Melvin Brown, Deputy Chief Information Officer at the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) and a member of the American Council for Technology’s Executive...

Sudha Venkateswaran, Vice President at Alpha Omega Integration, LLC and a long-time ACT-IAC volunteer leader.  https://www.linkedin.com/in/sudha-vijay-venkateswaran-pmp-csm-safe-agilist-a162b71/

Jonathan Benett, Technical Director, Digital Government Solutions at Adobe and a member of the Industry Advisory Council’s Executive Committee.  https://www.linkedin.com/in/jonathan-benett-1061446/

 

Additional Resources:

Link to ACT-IAC 2022 Executive Leadership Awards press release:  https://www.actiac.org/documents/act-iac-announces-2022-leadership-awards

To learn more about ACT-IAC, please visit our website: https://www.actiac.org/

      
