Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Amtower Off Center’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Amtower Off Center, host Mark Amtower interviews Dan Snyder, deputy director of Government Contracts Research at Bloomberg Government and Larry Allen, president of Allen Federal on what to expect at the end of FY 2018 and the beginning of FY 2019.

Topics include:

how much money will be spent in the last five weeks,

where are the FY 2018 opportunities,

IDIQs hot at end of the fiscal year,

yet another continuing resolution on the horizon, and will a shutdown occur, and

looking emerging contracts for 2019.