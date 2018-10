Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Amtower Off Center’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Amtower Off Center, host Mark Amtower interviews Silicon Valley IT marketing legend Regis McKenna.

McKenna’s 1970s-80s clients included then start-up Apple, Intel, National Semiconductor, Silicon Graphics, 3Com and may others.

Much of the discussion is based on McKenna’s Harvard Business Review article from 1991: “Marketing is Everything.”

This is a wide-ranging discussion on McKenna’s marketing philosophy and his experiences in what became Silicon Valley, moving into web 2.0 world of today..