This week on Amtower Off Center, Stan Soloway, president and CEO of Celero Strategies, joins host Mark Amtower for a discussion of:

the market conditions impacting GovCon

the three factors we need to pay attention to — budget, mission and people

how to develop an agile mindset when it comes to working with your agency client — agile in the sense of your business approach, not DevOps, and the need for involving the front-line managers more in the pre-RFP process

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.