The top GovCon issues in 2021

To celebrate starting year 15 at the Federal News Network, host Mark Amtower interviewed Larry Allen of Allen Federal Business Partners on a variety of subjects, including:
The emergence of the General Services Administration’s small business Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity/Governmentwide Acquisition Contract Polaris, as well as what it could mean for women-owned small businesses, HUB Zone businesses, and other small businesses;
The continued rise in use of other transaction agreements through 2020,
The importance of complying with the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification,
GSA Schedule consolidation and the subsequent squeezing of margins on those schedules, especially the service scheduling, and
Services available from both Allen Federal Business Partners and Amtower & Company.
Related Stories
A deep dive into the ‘whole of government’ approach
Hosted by nationally-known speaker and consultant Mark Amtower, the show highlights the good, the bad, the ugly and the just plain silly of doing business in the government market. Follow Mark on Twitter. Subscribe to Amtower Off Center’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.
Comments