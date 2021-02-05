Trending:
Amtower Off-Center

The top GovCon issues in 2021

February 5, 2021 7:55 am
To celebrate starting year 15 at the Federal News Network, host Mark Amtower interviewed Larry Allen of Allen Federal Business Partners on a variety of subjects, including:

  • The emergence of the General Services Administration’s small business Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity/Governmentwide Acquisition Contract Polaris, as well as what it could mean for women-owned small businesses, HUB Zone businesses, and other small businesses;
    Larry Allen, Allen Federal Business Partners

    The continued rise in use of other transaction agreements through 2020,

  • The importance of complying with the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification,
  • GSA Schedule consolidation and the subsequent squeezing of margins on those schedules, especially the service scheduling, and
  • Services available from both Allen Federal Business Partners and Amtower & Company.

Amtower Off Center

MONDAYS at Noon

Hosted by nationally-known speaker and consultant Mark Amtower, the show highlights the good, the bad, the ugly and the just plain silly of doing business in the government market.

