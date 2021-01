Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Amtower Off Center’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Amtower Off Center, host Mark Amtower interviewed return guest Brian Chidester, Global Public Sector marketing executive for OpenText.

Topics included:

A deep dive into the “whole of government” concept, identifying problem areas and coordinating a whole of government — federal, state, local and education — and industry approach to resolving the issue. Chidester used his first-hand experience and the Deloitte study on Deploying the Whole of Government approach.

The growth of customer experience, or CX, as an important factor of government work, and