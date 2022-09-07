On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Issues impacting the procurement process

September 7, 2022
This week on Amtower Off Center, Peter Lierni of Solutioneering joins host Mark Amtower for a discussion on issues impacting the procurement/RFP process.

Topics include:

Peter Lierni
  • market trends, including hot technologies and the changing budget priorities
  • the increasing competitiveness of GovCon
  • problem areas, including the hybrid workforce, high turnover in BD and capture personnel
  • and a discussion about Peter’s Solution Engineering Tool (SET), which brings together several processes, making the SaaS tool more of  a “thinking as a Service” tool

      
