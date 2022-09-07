Issues impacting the procurement process

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Amtower Off Center’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Amtower Off Center, Peter Lierni of Solutioneering joins host Mark Amtower for a discussion on issues impacting the procurement/RFP process.

Topics include:

market trends, including hot technologies and the changing budget priorities

the increasing competitiveness of GovCon

problem areas, including the hybrid workforce, high turnover in BD and capture personnel

and...

READ MORE