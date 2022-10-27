Top contracting issues in FY 2023

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Amtower Off Center’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.
This week on Amtower Off Center, host Mark Amtower is joined by federal contracting guru Larry Allen, president of Allen Federal Business Partners, for a wide-ranging discussion on matters facing contractors in FY2023.
Topics include:
socio-economic regulations impacting environment/climate change/carbon footprint, CMMC, affirmative action potential election impact on passing a budget any time soon the...
Hosted by nationally-known speaker and consultant Mark Amtower, the show highlights the good, the bad, the ugly and the just plain silly of doing business in the government market. Follow Mark on Twitter. Subscribe to Amtower Off Center’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.