Interviews with leaders: a conversation with Andrew Hunter and Zach Lemnios on AI in a national security context

How and in what areas is AI being adopted in the national security space? What is an AI ecosystem? How can government and the military enhance their AI ecosystems?

GUEST BIOGRAPHIES:

Andrew Hunter is a senior fellow in the International Security Program and director of the Defense-Industrial Initiatives Group at CSIS. He focuses on issues affecting the industrial base, including emerging technologies, sequestration, acquisition policy, and industrial policy. From 2011 to November 2014, Mr. Hunter served as a senior executive in the Department of Defense (DOD). Appointed as director of the Joint Rapid Acquisition Cell in 2013, his duties included fielding solutions to urgent operational needs and leading the work of the Warfighter Senior Integration Group to ensure timely action on critical issues of warfighter support. From 2011 to 2012, he served as chief of staff to Ashton B. Carter and Frank Kendall, while each was serving as under secretary of defense for acquisition, technology, and logistics. Additional duties while at DOD include providing support to the Deputy’s Management Action Group and leading a team examining ways to reshape acquisition statutes.

From 2005 to 2011, Mr. Hunter served as a professional staff member of the House Armed Services Committee, leading the committee’s policy staff and managing a portfolio focused on acquisition policy, the defense industrial base, technology transfers, and export controls. From 1994 to 2005, he served in a variety of staff positions in the House of Representatives, including as appropriations associate for Representative Norman D. Dicks, as military legislative assistant and legislative director for Representative John M. Spratt Jr., and as a staff member for the Select Committee on U.S. National Security and Military/Commercial Concerns with the People’s Republic of China. Mr. Hunter holds an M.A. degree in applied economics from the Johns Hopkins University and a B.A. degree in social studies from Harvard University.

Zachary J. Lemnios is Vice President, IBM Research. Before joining IBM, Mr. Lemnios held the post of Assistant Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, which used to be known as Director, Defense Research and Engineering, in the United States Government. He was confirmed by the United States Senate on June 19, 2009.

Mr. Lemnios is a Principal member, Committee on Technology of the National Science and Technology Council; Advisor, Defense Acquisition Board; Chairman, Radiation Hardened Oversight Council (RHOC); Chairman, Defense Science and Technology Advisory Group (DSTAG); Chairman, Armed Services Biomedical Research Evaluation and Management Committee; Chairman, DoD Combat Feeding Research and Engineering Board (CFREB); and Chairman, DoD Biometrics Executive Committee.

Before assuming the position of Assistant Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, Mr. Lemnios was the Chief Technology Officer of MIT Lincoln Laboratory, responsible for coordinating technology strategy across the organization and for establishing and growing external strategic relationships to support current and future Laboratory missions. He also served as Assistant Division Head of the MIT Lincoln Laboratory Solid State Division, as a member of the Laboratory’s Senior Management Council and as the Co-Chair of the Laboratory’s New Technology Initiative (NTI) Board.

Mr. Lemnios received special recognition from the Australian Government Department of Defence and was awarded Office of Secretary of Defense Medal for Exceptional Public Service and the Office of Secretary of Defense Medal for Outstanding Public Service.

He has authored over 40 papers, holds 4 patents in advanced Gallium arsenide device and MMIC technology and is a Fellow of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.

