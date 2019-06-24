Modernizing IT at DHS: a conversation with Dr. John Zangardi

This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business of Government.

What are the IT strategic priorities for DHS? How is it working to modernize its IT infrastructure? What is DHS doing to improve its network connectivity and resilience while maturing its cybersecurity posture? I explored these questions and more with Dr. John Zangardi who joined me and my cohost Don Fenhagen, IBM, from the SPADE conference for an insightful and in-depth discussion.

Dr. John Zangardi is the Chief Information Officer (CIO) for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Beginning in December 2017, he oversees Information Technology and its related security and management for the Department.

Previously, Dr. Zangardi served as Department of Defense (DoD) Principal Deputy Chief Information Officer and later the Acting Chief Information Officer. As the Principal Deputy and Acting DoD CIO, Dr. Zangardi advised the Secretary of Defense for Information Management / Information Technology and Information Assurance as well as nonintelligence space systems; critical satellite communications, navigation, and timing programs; spectrum; and telecommunications.

Dr. Zangardi’s background includes acquisition, policy, legislative affairs, resourcing, and operations. He as served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Information Operations, and Space (DASN C4I, IO, and Space), he was responsible for providing acquisition oversight for C4I, cyber, space, business enterprise, and information technology programs. In 2014 and 2015, he additionally served as the acting Department of the Navy Chief Information Office (DON CIO).

Dr. Zangardi is a retired Naval Flight Officer and served in a variety of command and staff assignments. After retiring from the Navy, Dr. Zangardi was selected for appointment to the Senior Executive Service (SES) and assigned as the Deputy Director Warfare Integration Programs (N6FB) within the Deputy Chief of Naval Operations Communications Networks (N6) Directorate. With the stand-up of the Deputy Chief of Naval Operations Information Dominance (N2/N6), he was assigned as the Director for Program Integration and as Deputy to the Director for Concepts, Strategy, and Integration.

He is a native of Scranton, Pennsylvania and a graduate of the University of Scranton. Dr. Zangardi was awarded a Master of Science degree from the Naval Postgraduate School and a Doctor of Philosophy degree from George Mason University.

