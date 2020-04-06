Listen Live Sports

U.S. Department of Homeland Security: a conversation Soraya Correa

April 6, 2020
 
The Business of Government Radio Hour, hosted by Michael J. Keegan, features a conversation with a federal executive who is changing the way government does business. The executives discuss their careers and the management challenges facing their organizations. Guests include administrators, chief financial officers, chief information officers, chief operating officers, commissioners, controllers, directors, and undersecretaries.

What is the DHS’s procurement strategy? How is DHS innovating its procurement function? What are the key procurement and acquisition challenges facing DHS today? How is DHS improving the operational performance of its procurement function? Join host Michael Keegan as he explores these questions and more with Soraya Correa, Chief Procurement Officer, U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

A winner of the 2018 Presidential Rank Award for Distinguished Service, Soraya Correa was appointed as the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Chief Procurement Officer in January 2015. In her capacity as the Senior Procurement Executive, Ms. Correa oversees the work of nine Heads of Contracting Activity that provide operational procurement services to DHS components, directorates, and offices.  She has initiated and led several key efforts designed to improve how the 1,400 member DHS procurement workforce focuses as a team on finding the right solutions to enable and support the DHS mission. These efforts include the Acquisition Innovations in Motion (AIiM) framework, including the Procurement Innovation Lab (PIL), and the Education, Development, Growth, and Excellence (EDGE) mentoring program. Additionally, Ms. Correa has continued to grow and enhance efforts including the Homeland Security Acquisition Institute, the Acquisition Professional Career Program, the Strategic Sourcing Program Office, and Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization.

Ms. Correa has been with DHS since its inception serving in key leadership positions including Head of Contracting Activity for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Associate Director of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Enterprise Services Directorate.

Ms. Correa has also held leadership positions at other federal agencies including the Naval Sea Systems Command, General Services Administration, National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and Immigration and Naturalization Service.

Her accomplishments as a leader are well recognized by the government and industry communities. She has received awards including the Secretary’s Award for Excellence, Management Support Awards, Federal 100 recognition, Public Sector Partner of the Year, Top Women in Tech, and several other accolades that reflect her commitment to the acquisition workforce, procurement innovation, and promoting meaningful communications with industry.

