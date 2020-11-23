Transforming the business of government: A special edition conversation with Dan Chenok and John Kamensky

This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business of Government.

The Business of Government Radio Hour, hosted by Michael J. Keegan, features a conversation with a federal executive who is changing the way government does business. The executives discuss their careers and the management challenges facing their organizations. Guests include administrators, chief financial officers, chief information officers, chief operating officers, commissioners, controllers, directors, and undersecretaries.

ON THIS WEEK’S SHOW:

How has the management landscape of the federal government changed over the last 30 years? What lessons can be learned from the past to inform future strategies? Join host Michael Keegan next week for a Special Edition of The Business of Government Hour highlighting some of the most significant management efforts that have transformed how government does business.

LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW:

GUEST BIOGRAPHY:

Dan Chenok is Executive Director of the IBM Center for The Business of Government. He oversees all of the Center’s activities in connecting research to practice to benefit government, and has written and spoken extensively around government technology, cybersecurity, privacy, regulation, budget, acquisition, and Presidential transitions. Mr. Chenok previously led consulting services for Public Sector Technology Strategy, working with IBM government, healthcare, and education clients.

Mr. Chenok serves in numerous industry leadership positions. He is a CIO SAGE with the Partnership for Public Service, Fellow of the National Academy of Public Administration, Chair of the Cybersecurity Subcommittee of the DHS Data Privacy and Integrity Advisory Committee, Member of the Auburn University Center for Cyber and Homeland Security Board of Directors, Member of the American University IT Executive Council, and Co-Chair of the Senior Executives Association Community of Change for Governance Innovation.

John Kamensky is a Senior Fellow with the IBM Center for The Business of Government and an Associate Partner with IBM’s Global Business Services.

Since joining the IBM Center, he has co-edited six books and writes and speaks extensively on performance management and government reform. Current areas of emphasis include transparency, collaboration, and citizen engagement. He also blogs about management challenges in government.

Mr. Kamensky is a fellow of the National Academy of Public Administration and received a Masters in Public Affairs from the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs, in Austin, Texas.