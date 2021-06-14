GSA takes on government-wide sustainability: A conversation with Krystal Brumfield

This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business of Government.

The Business of Government Hour, hosted by Michael J. Keegan, features a conversation with government executives and thought leaders who are changing the way government does business. The show explores topics such as leadership, management, technology, innovation, public service, as well as the mission of government in the 21st century.

ON THIS WEEK’S SHOW:

What is the mission of the U.S. General Services Administration’s (GSA) Office of Government-wide Policy? How is GSA pursuing government-wide sustainable practices? What is GSA doing to enhance government wide performance? Join host Michael Keegan as he explores these questions and more with Krystal Brumfield, Associate Administrator Office of Government-wide Policy at GSA.

LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW:



GUEST BIOGRAPHY:

Krystal J. Brumfield is Associate Administrator, Office of Government-wide Policy, of the General Services Administration.

Ms. Brumfield was previously the Chief of Staff of the Carlyle Airport Group (CAG). She was responsible for leading collaboration among cross-functional teams to ensure effective and streamlined performance to advance the development, implementation and execution of corporate priorities and strategic initiatives.

Prior to CAG, Ms. Brumfield was the president and CEO of the Airport Minority Advisory Council, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the inclusion of minorities and women in the multi-billion dollar aviation industry.

Ms. Brumfield previously held the position of Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at the D.C. Chamber of Commerce in Washington, DC. During her tenure, she was responsible for providing leadership to the Chamber’s overall strategic planning process and implementing new programmatic initiatives. She was responsible for developing, implementing, and managing the operational aspects of the annual budget. She was also heavily involved in fundraising and planning major events for the organization.

Ms. Brumfield worked as the Tax and Procurement Counsel for the U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business & Entrepreneurship, chaired by former Senator Mary Landrieu. Brumfield used innovative ideas, political savvy and business acumen to lead the Committee’s tax and contracting legislative agenda as well as vet nominees to the Small Business Administration.