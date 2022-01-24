Building the quality and depth of talent: A conversation with Jane Datta

This content is provided by the IBM Center for the Business of Government.

The Business of Government Hour, hosted by Michael J. Keegan, features a conversation with government executives and thought leaders who are changing the way government does business. The show explores topics such as leadership, management, technology, innovation, public service, as well as the mission of government in the 21st century.

ON THIS WEEK’S SHOW:

What is the human capital strategy for NASA? How did NASA respond to the pandemic and keep its workforce performing? Join host Michael Keegan as he explores these questions and more with Jane Datta, Chief Human Capital Officer, at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on next week’s The Business of Government Hour.

LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW:

GUEST BIOGRAPHY:

Jane Datta is NASA’s chief human capital officer and lead people champion. Datta is responsible for building the quality and depth of talent necessary for supporting the agency’s mission, improving capabilities for delivering human resources services, and positively shaping NASA’s culture to maintain high levels of employee engagement and commitment.

From 2017 to 2019, she served as the deputy assistant administrator in the Office of the Chief Human Capital Officer (OCHCO), where she successfully managed a robust portfolio of services and complex change initiatives, including workforce planning and analytics, learning and development, talent acquisition, and policy and accountability.

One of her most notable and rewarding professional achievements has been overseeing OCHCO’s transformation from providing decentralized human capital services across 10 centers to a centralized, functionally-unified line of business.

Datta joined NASA in 2007 as the director of NASA’s Workforce Policy, Planning and Analysis Division in the Office of Human Capital Management. Here she played an important role in coordinating activities to increase efficiency across the agency, such as the agency-level integration of workforce planning with budgeting and strategic planning. Datta also oversaw agency-level human capital policy, accountability, recruiting, hiring, and student programs.

Datta is known at NASA and across the federal government for her work and often shares her human capital perspectives and expertise with leaders and aspiring human capital professionals in the private sector and other federal agencies. She also serves as a member of the Office of Personnel Management’s Chief Human Capital Officers Council.