Profiles in Excellence 2018

Originally aired on December 11th
This program will discuss:
- Profiling the best accomplishment or mission program in 2018
- Discuss why success was achieved
- Discuss the people who made this happen
- Discuss any lessons learned for the future
2018 “Profiles in Excellence” Government Panel:
- Margie Graves, U.S. Federal Deputy Chief Information Officer, Office of Management and Budget
- Joe Klimavicz, Chief Information Officer, Department of Justice
- Stephen Rice, Deputy Chief Information Officer, U.S. Department of Homeland Security HQ
- Dave Bennett, Chief Information Officer, Defense Information Systems Agency
- David Shive, Chief Information Officer, General Services Administration
2018 “Profiles in Excellence” Industry Panel:
- Felipe Fernandez, Director Systems Engineering, Fortinet Federal
- Bob Osborn, Chief Technology Officer, ServiceNow
- Craig Mueller, Vice President of Federal, FireEye
- Kevin Orr, Vice President of Federal, BMC Software
Watch the full show:
Listen to the full show: