Profiles in Excellence 2018

December 10, 2018 11:12 am
 
Originally aired on December 11th

This program will discuss:

  • Profiling the best accomplishment or mission program in 2018
  • Discuss why success was achieved
  • Discuss the people who made this happen
  • Discuss any lessons learned for the future

 

2018 “Profiles in Excellence” Government Panel: 

  • Margie Graves, U.S. Federal Deputy Chief Information Officer, Office of Management and Budget
  • Joe Klimavicz, Chief Information Officer, Department of Justice
  • Stephen Rice, Deputy Chief Information Officer, U.S. Department of Homeland Security HQ
  • Dave Bennett, Chief Information Officer, Defense Information Systems Agency
  • David Shive, Chief Information Officer, General Services Administration

 

2018 “Profiles in Excellence” Industry Panel:

  • Felipe Fernandez, Director Systems Engineering, Fortinet Federal
  • Bob Osborn, Chief Technology Officer, ServiceNow
  • Craig Mueller, Vice President of Federal, FireEye
  • Kevin Orr, Vice President of Federal, BMC Software

 

 

 

Watch the full show:

Listen to the full show:

