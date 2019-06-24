Listen Live Sports

The Internet of Things (IoT) in Government 2019 “Progress & Best Practices”

June 24, 2019 1:26 pm
 
Originally aired on June 25th

This program will discuss:

  • Progress with IoT programs
  • Profiles of success stories with IoT programs
  • Lessons learned
  • Challenges or major hurdles to still overcome
  • Vision for the future

Government & industry panelists:

  • Rick Walsh, Program Manager, Mobile & Innovation, U.S. Army
  • Frank Konieczny, Chief Technology Officer, U.S. Air Force
  • Pete Tseronis, Co-Chair, Smart Cities Program, NIST & Founder, Dots & Bridges
  • Josh Powell, Assistant Chief, U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Customs & Border Protection
  • Rob Roy, Chief Technology Officer, Micro Focus Government Solutions
  • Morgan Kurk, Chief Technology Officer, CommScope
  • Greg Amori, Director, Mid-Atlantic and Civilian, Forescout Technologies

 

 

 

Watch the full show:

Listen to the full show: 

