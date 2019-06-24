The Internet of Things (IoT) in Government 2019 “Progress & Best Practices”

Originally aired on June 25th
This program will discuss:
- Progress with IoT programs
- Profiles of success stories with IoT programs
- Lessons learned
- Challenges or major hurdles to still overcome
- Vision for the future
Government & industry panelists:
- Rick Walsh, Program Manager, Mobile & Innovation, U.S. Army
- Frank Konieczny, Chief Technology Officer, U.S. Air Force
- Pete Tseronis, Co-Chair, Smart Cities Program, NIST & Founder, Dots & Bridges
- Josh Powell, Assistant Chief, U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Customs & Border Protection
- Rob Roy, Chief Technology Officer, Micro Focus Government Solutions
- Morgan Kurk, Chief Technology Officer, CommScope
- Greg Amori, Director, Mid-Atlantic and Civilian, Forescout Technologies
