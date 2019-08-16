Cybersecurity Strategies in Government 2019 “Progress & Best Practices”

Originally aired on August 20th
This program will discuss:
- Progress report with cybersecurity strategies and solutions
- Top priorities with cybersecurity strategies and solutions
- Lessons learned
- Major challenges to overcome
- Vision for the future
Government & industry panelists:
- Wanda Jones-Heath, Chief Information Security Officer, U.S. Air Force
- Alma Cole, Chief Information Security Officer, Customs and Border Protection, Department of Homeland Security
- Venice Goodwine, Chief Information Security Officer , U.S. Department of Agriculture
- Greg Crabb, Chief Information Security Officer , USPS
- MK Palmore, VP, Field Chief Security Officer, Palo Alto Networks
- Jim Richberg, Field Chief Information Security Officer, Fortinet
- Tony Hubbard, Principal, Cybersecurity, KPMG
Watch the full program:
Listen to the full show:
