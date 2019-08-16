Listen Live Sports

Cybersecurity Strategies in Government 2019 “Progress & Best Practices”

August 16, 2019 3:39 pm
 
Originally aired on August 20th

This program will discuss:

  • Progress report with cybersecurity strategies and solutions
  • Top priorities with cybersecurity strategies and solutions
  • Lessons learned
  • Major challenges to overcome
  • Vision for the future

Government & industry panelists:

  • Wanda Jones-Heath, Chief Information Security Officer, U.S. Air Force
  • Alma Cole, Chief Information Security Officer, Customs and Border Protection, Department of Homeland Security
  • Venice Goodwine, Chief Information Security Officer , U.S. Department of Agriculture
  • Greg Crabb, Chief Information Security Officer , USPS
  • MK Palmore, VP, Field Chief Security Officer, Palo Alto Networks
  • Jim Richberg, Field Chief Information Security Officer, Fortinet
  • Tony Hubbard, Principal, Cybersecurity, KPMG

Watch the full program:

Listen to the full show:

