Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Federal Executive Forum
 
...
Federal Executive Forum

Emergency Communications & Public Safety in Government 2020 “Progress & Best Practices”

June 29, 2020 11:42 am
 
< a min read
      

Originally aired on June 30th

This program will discuss:

  • Progress on emergency communications & preparedness/public safety programs and technologies
  • Profiles of success stories with EC&PS
  • Top priorities for the coming year
  • Lessons learned
  • Challenges or major hurdles to still overcome
  • Vision for the future

Government & industry panelists:

  • Vincent DeLaurentis, Acting Assistant Director, Emergency Communications, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency
  • Jody Smith, IPAWS Specialist, Engineering, Federal Emergency Management Agency
  • Laurie Flaherty, Coordinator, National 911 Program, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Department of Transportation
  • Jeff Henderson, Strategic Account Manager, Army Special Services, Panasonic
  • Nicholas Nilan, Director, Public Sector Product Development, Verizon
  • Chris Collura, Vice President, Federal Sales, Commscope

Watch the full program:

Listen to the full show:

Related Topics
All News

Profiles in Excellence

Download and read the issue here

Resource Center

Previous Forums:

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

Government Events

7|8 18th Annual DoD/VA & GOV Health IT...
7|9 Supply Chain Security Is National...
7|9 (POSTPONED) Capitol Hill Modeling &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DE National Guard keeping spirits high at testing site