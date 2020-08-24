Listen Live Sports

Federal Executive Forum

Cybersecurity Strategies in Government 2020/2021 “Progress & Best Practices”

August 24, 2020 12:44 pm
 
Originally aired on August 25th

This program will discuss:

  • Progress on cybersecurity programs and strategies
  • Top priorities for the coming year in cybersecurity Strategies
  • Lessons learned
  • Challenges or major hurdles to still overcome
  • Vision for the future

Government & industry panelists:

  • Wanda Jones-Heath, Chief Information Security Officer, U.S. Air Force
  • Venice Goodwine, Chief Information Security Officer, U.S. Department of Agriculture
  • Shane Barney, Chief Information Security Officer, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services
  • Chris Usserman, Principal Security Architect, Infoblox
  • Jim Richberg, Field Chief Information Officer, Fortinet
  • Jon Powers, Vice President, U.S. & Federal Sales, BMC Software

 

Watch the full program:

Listen to the full show:

