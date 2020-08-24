Cybersecurity Strategies in Government 2020/2021 “Progress & Best Practices”

Originally aired on August 25th
This program will discuss:
- Progress on cybersecurity programs and strategies
- Top priorities for the coming year in cybersecurity Strategies
- Lessons learned
- Challenges or major hurdles to still overcome
- Vision for the future
Government & industry panelists:
- Wanda Jones-Heath, Chief Information Security Officer, U.S. Air Force
- Venice Goodwine, Chief Information Security Officer, U.S. Department of Agriculture
- Shane Barney, Chief Information Security Officer, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services
- Chris Usserman, Principal Security Architect, Infoblox
- Jim Richberg, Field Chief Information Officer, Fortinet
- Jon Powers, Vice President, U.S. & Federal Sales, BMC Software
Watch the full program:
Listen to the full show: