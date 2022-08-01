DOJ indicts 3 for impersonating federal employees in $7.5M phone scam

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Republican lawmakers are proposing a new bill that would make it easier to fire federal employees. The bill marks the third time since 2016 that members of Congress proposed legislation to make federal workers at-will employees. The proposal would also abolish the Merit Based Protection Board, an entity that ensures protection for federal employees from management...

READ MORE