GSA’s chief information officer is on a hiring spree

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The General Services Administration’s CIO is on a hiring spree. GSA has brought on 25 new employees in the Office of the Chief Information Officer and three dozen more are on their way. David Shive, GSA’s CIO, said another 40 hires are in the cue to help make up for several years of minimal staff changes....

READ MORE