Protected: Episode 18: Marketing artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to federal agencies

Steve Babitch is the Director of the Artificial Intelligence Portfolio in the Technology Transformation Services (TTS) within GSA’s Federal Acquisition Service. The Artificial Intelligence Portfolio aims to accelerate the adoption of AI across the federal government.

Steve’s background is in human-centered design and product development. He has devoted his career to understanding the needs of people to build better products using design, data, and technology.

Prior to joining TTS and beginning in 2015, he was a Presidential Innovation Fellow where he helped the Federal Bureau of Investigation take a more user-centered and multi- stakeholder approach to solving challenges in national security, private sector engagement, and the modernization of FBI technology, process, and policy. Steve was awarded for Exceptional Service in the Public Interest by FBI Director Christopher Wray.

In 2015, Steve founded Babitch Design Group, LLC, with clients including The World Bank where he focused on emerging market ventures, entrepreneurship, and climate change. Previously, he worked for design strategy consultancies Monitor-Doblin and IA Collaborative, with a focus on health care, in addition to technology, consumer goods, and city innovation. Clients included Humana, AbbVie, Vizient, United Airlines, the City of Detroit, and the U.S. Federal Government. He also helped the Mayo Clinic develop their wellness and telemedicine strategies and establish their Center for Innovation.

Steve has taught public private partnerships at American University and human-centered design at Northwestern University and CEDIM Design School in Mexico. He was a mentor at MATTER, the Chicago-based health care incubator, and was in the Emerging Leaders Program with The Chicago Council on Global Affairs. He has a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Michigan and a Master of Design from the IIT Institute of Design.