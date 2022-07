Clark Campbell is the Vice President for Federal Civilian at Tanium. He has three decades of experience with enterprise software companies, solely focused on Public Sector sales. As the Vice President for Tanium’s Civilian line of business, he leverages the lessons learned and best customer practices to ensure continued technology advances to our country’s most important entity, the Public Sector.

His career has evolved through all the roles in the complete sales life cycle. From starting in inside sales, to being an individual field contributor to then becoming an executive at large, medium size and small start-up companies. This includes a decade at Oracle, then immediately followed by starting from scratch, a Public Sector sales team at a 35 person start-up that focused on cyber hygiene for a dozen years.