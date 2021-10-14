Episode 22: Marketing IT Service Offerings

This content is provided by Government Marketing University.



Welcome to Market Chat! – “Bringing Clarity to the Clutter in Government Marketing” with hot topics, best practices, exciting guests and innovative ideas.

Market Chat! is an ongoing series that provides an open and collaborative interaction between government and industry to ensure that listeners walk away empowered with greater knowledge on how to better market to their targeted federal, state and local audiences.

Your company has an opportunity to step up as true transformational leader in the federal government by effectively marketing your service offerings. There is a significant opportunity to strengthen the alignment between technology and mission outcomes—and apply IT service offerings in new ways to meet escalating mission needs.

Today’s government IT landscape is constantly evolving. Staying ahead of market requirements means that government marketers must constantly be reinventing their company’s messaging. It demands agility in messaging, innovative campaigns, and the ability to do more with less.

If you are just entering the government IT services market or have been marketing your service offerings for a while you will walk away with new knowledge on ways to increase your company’s thought leadership by listening to this episode of Market Chat.

We will provide service offering insight from government marketing thought leaders. Apply what you’ll learn from this Market Chat to become more knowledgeable on marketing your service offerings and make better marketing and sales decisions and increase your company’s service offering visibility within the U.S. Public Sector.