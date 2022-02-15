Episode 23: Winning Task Orders: It’s not just about winning the IDIQ contract – that’s when the real work begins – winning task orders!

This content is provided by Government Marketing University.

Welcome to Market Chat! – “Bringing Clarity to the Clutter in Government Marketing” with hot topics, best practices, exciting guests and innovative ideas.

Market Chat! is an ongoing series that provides an open and collaborative interaction between government and industry to ensure that listeners walk away empowered with greater knowledge on how to better market to their targeted federal, state and local audiences.

Today we are talking all about Task Orders. What are they? How do you market to them? How do you win them? Why are they so important?

To understand what Task Orders are, we must first explore their origins. Task Orders directly result from an award made under an Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract.

We often see companies spending a good amount of time and money on winning a government IDIQ contract but then fall short on winning the task orders. It is imperative that you have a solid task order response in place but where do you start? I heard it said best by one of our guest speakers “Winning an IDIQ is like a fishing license….Task Orders are the fish you catch.

That is the focus of this episode of Market Chat. As always, we have an esteemed group of extremely knowledgeable individuals with many years of experience who will share their insight on this topic.

Joanne Woytek , Program Manager, NASA SEWP

, Program Manager, NASA SEWP Nate Nash , Executive Vice President, GovTribe, a GovExec Platform

, Executive Vice President, GovTribe, a GovExec Platform Judy Bradt, CEO, Insight Summit

We will discuss key takeaways that every company needs to be doing to win more task orders. It’s not just about winning the IDIQ – that’s when the real work begins – it’s about winning task orders!

Winning the IDIQ vehicle is just the first step. Once your company is awarded the IDIQ contract, you are eligible to bid on any upcoming task orders – I like how one of our panelists, Judy Bradt, explained it: Winning an IDIQ is like getting a fishing license. Task Orders are the “FISH”.

Don’t waste your Bid & Proposal dollars on empty IDIQ contracts. Learn how to pursue and win more task orders by listening to this episode of Market Chat.