(This show originally aired on April 24th, 2018)

This week of Off the Shelf has an all-star procurement panel focusing on GSA’s Section 846 Implementation Plan.

Angela Styles, partner at Bracewell LLP, Jonathan Aronie, partner at Sheppard Mullin LLP, and Jon Etherton, president of Etherton & Associates, Inc., share their insights and analysis on the Implementation Plan findings and legislative recommendations.

In particular, the panel takes a close look at the implications of the proposed increase in the Micro Purchase Threshold and GSA’s portal of portals concept.

What key laws would be waived under plan? What is the impact on the procurement system as a whole? What are the next steps? Are the legislative proposals timely or premature? These questions and more are addressed in a wide-ranging, engaging discussion.